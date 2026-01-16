Watch Live

£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder

  Updated: 13:39
  16 January 2026
£20,000 Reward Offered to Solve North Wales Forest Murder

Crimestoppers are dangling a massive £20,000 reward for anyone with info leading to the conviction of the killer behind a chilling murder in Clocaenog Forest, North Wales. The victim’s remains were discovered back in November 2015 — but his identity still remains a mystery.

Victim’s Identity Remains Unknown After Years

Experts have pieced together clues from forensic exams to profile the man. He was likely born before 1950 and was Caucasian, standing between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10.5in tall with a broad frame. He had a history of back problems and had several missing teeth before his death. The brutal injuries led police to classify this case as murder, with his death estimated to have occurred between 2004 and 2011.

Police Issue Age-Progressed Images to Crack Case

In a fresh push to solve the mystery, police have released age-progressed facial images showing how the man might have looked in his 50s, 60s, and 70s. These images could be crucial for anyone who might recognise him.

Know Something? Stay Anonymous and Speak Up

If you have information but fear talking to the police, Crimestoppers offers a 100% anonymous hotline. The site urges anyone with clues to call free on 0800 555 111 or report details online.

Your tip could finally bring justice to this long-unsolved murder.

