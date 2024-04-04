2024 FIM EWC Season Begins with Pre-Test at Le Mans

The anticipation is building at BMW Motorrad Motorsport as the countdown to the start of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC) season gains momentum. With the two-day Pre-Test at the iconic Le Mans circuit this week; teams are fine-tuning their machines and strategies for the upcoming season opener. The Le Mans event, scheduled from April 18th to 21st, will feature the thrilling 24 Heures Motos race.

The BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, a formidable contender in the highest class (Formula EWC), is gearing up for overall victories and championship glory. The team’s lineup includes seasoned riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), and the new addition Sylvain Guintoli (FRA). During the Pre-Test, the #37 BMW M 1000 RR underwent meticulous fine-tuning to ensure peak performance in the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, the Tecmas-MRP-BMW Racing Team embarks on its second full season in the FIM EWC’s Superstock class. Building on last year’s success, the team will rely on the talents of Kenny Foray (FRA), Jan Bühn (GER), and Loïc Arbel (FRA), who will alternate riding duties on the #9 BMW M 1000 RR. Notably, BMW’s latest recruit, Hannes Soomer, will play a crucial role as the fourth rider supporting both teams.

As the season opener approaches, two additional BMW teams from the Superstock class made their mark during the Pre-Test at Le Mans. The Japanese Team Etoile showcased their prowess with the #25 BMW M 1000 RR, while Team T2C Racing from France revved up with the starting number 2.

Werner Daemen, Team Manager of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, expressed his satisfaction: “In the end, I think we can be very happy with the test. We know what to do for race week. For sure, not everything was perfect, but it looks like we have found a good way. All three riders did a very good job, and I have a good feeling about the upcoming race in two weeks.”

Sylvain Guintoli, one of the team’s star riders, shared his thoughts: “It was a positive test. We got a lot of work done and experienced varying conditions, from rain to dry and back to rain. Our preparations are on track, and I’m confident in our performance.”

As the engines roar to life and the season opener draws near, the FIM EWC promises high-octane action and fierce competition. Stay tuned for more updates as the teams prepare to battle it out on the legendary Le Mans circuit.