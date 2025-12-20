Detectives have hit the jackpot with a £20,000 reward for anyone who helps nail those behind the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Mahad Abdi Mohammed in Tottenham.

Eight Months On, Killer Still At Large

Mahad was blasted in a tragic case of mistaken identity on Waverley Road at 8:45pm, Thursday 20 March. The young dad and brother took a bullet to the head from shots fired by thugs in a stolen Mitsubishi Outlander.

His friend also suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but survived. The killers then torched their getaway car shortly after in nearby Runcorn Close, N17.

Police Dig Through 6,000 Hours of CCTV – Now Hunt Two Suspects

The Met have spent months combing through a staggering 6,000 hours of CCTV — that’s 277 days’ worth of footage — chasing leads. They’ve now released fresh images of two people they want to quiz and a clip of a stolen blue Jaguar used to ferry the gunmen.

Community and Family Plead for Justice

“Tottenham’s tight-knit community has felt the devastating impact of gun crime,” said Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford. “Someone out there knows what happened that night. No matter how small the information, please come forward. We can protect witnesses and offer anonymous reporting.”

Mahad’s youngest sister said: “To stay silent is to be complicit. Think about a family that cannot heal because the truth hides in the shadows. My brother deserves justice.”

How You Can Help Bring Killers to Book

Call police on 101, quoting reference 7426/20MAR

Submit tips via the Major Incident Police Portal

Report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website

The £20,000 Crimestoppers reward is open until 20 March 2026. Tipsters are guaranteed full anonymity.

Four men were arrested but later released on bail as the investigation presses on. Mahad’s family and police are desperate to see justice served for this heartbreaking and senseless murder.