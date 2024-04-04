21 Arrested on Immigration Offences as Lorry Stopped – Road Closure in Bracknell

Twenty-one individuals have been detained on suspicion of immigration offences following the interception of a lorry, prompting authorities to close a major road in Bracknell.

Thames Valley Police, in collaboration with the Home Office and Surrey Police, initiated the operation, resulting in the arrest of the individuals. The circumstances surrounding the immigration-related suspicions have not been disclosed at this time.

As a result of the ongoing operation, the A322 towards Bracknell has been closed between Bagshot Road and Bracknell Road. Authorities have established diversions to manage traffic flow, but motorists have been urged to seek alternative routes to avoid disruptions in the area.

A spokesperson for the police stated that the closure of the A322 was necessary to facilitate the handling of the incident. The nature of the operation and the specifics of the immigration offences remain under investigation.

At present, no further details have been provided regarding the individuals detained or the circumstances leading to their arrest. Authorities are actively working on the case in coordination with relevant agencies to ensure the lawful resolution of the matter.