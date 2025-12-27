22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man following the shocking stabbing murder of 15-year-old Adam Henry in north west London.

Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Islington

Detectives swooped on a property after a two-week manhunt, detaining Abdel Dedour, 22, on suspicion of murder on Friday, 26 December. Four others—three men and a woman aged 18 to 47—were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 47-year-old woman faces an additional charge after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Meanwhile, one of the men, aged 39, was further arrested for domestic violence and driving offences. All five remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Adam Henry Fatally Stabbed on Westbourne Road

The tragic stabbing happened on Tuesday, 9 December, at around 1pm on Westbourne Road, Islington. Emergency crews rushed Adam to hospital, but he sadly died from his injuries.

His family is being supported by specialist officers during this heartbreaking time.

Detective Chief Inspector Speaks Out

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s loved ones throughout this unimaginably difficult time. There is no place for senseless acts of violence on our streets – and those responsible for such crimes should be brought to justice,” said Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo. “Dedour tried many ways to evade capture, but thanks to the efforts of officers, we are now one step closer to securing justice.”

Call for Information

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101, quoting 3568/09DEC. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Separately, Tsidi Winion, 20, from Camden, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on 15 December.