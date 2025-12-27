Watch Live

22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy

  • Updated: 18:34
  • , 27 December 2025
22-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Stabbing Murder of 15-Year-Old Boy

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man following the shocking stabbing murder of 15-year-old Adam Henry in north west London.

Five Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Islington

Detectives swooped on a property after a two-week manhunt, detaining Abdel Dedour, 22, on suspicion of murder on Friday, 26 December. Four others—three men and a woman aged 18 to 47—were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The 47-year-old woman faces an additional charge after allegedly assaulting a police officer. Meanwhile, one of the men, aged 39, was further arrested for domestic violence and driving offences. All five remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

Adam Henry Fatally Stabbed on Westbourne Road

The tragic stabbing happened on Tuesday, 9 December, at around 1pm on Westbourne Road, Islington. Emergency crews rushed Adam to hospital, but he sadly died from his injuries.

His family is being supported by specialist officers during this heartbreaking time.

Detective Chief Inspector Speaks Out

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s loved ones throughout this unimaginably difficult time. There is no place for senseless acts of violence on our streets – and those responsible for such crimes should be brought to justice,” said Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo.

“Dedour tried many ways to evade capture, but thanks to the efforts of officers, we are now one step closer to securing justice.”

Call for Information

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101, quoting 3568/09DEC. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Separately, Tsidi Winion, 20, from Camden, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon on 15 December.

Recommended for you

Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
TOO RISKY Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea
Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
RESCUE MISSION Five Dead in Horror Helicopter Crash on Mount Kilimanjaro
BAD APPLE Shocking Night Out: YouTuber Clashes with Doormen and Police in Public Spat
Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon
MAJOR SEARCH STOOD DOWN Search Called Off for Two Men Missing After Christmas Day Swim Disaster in Devon

Must READ

Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
CHRISTMAS ESCAPE Prison Escape Drama: Man Flees HMP Springhill Over Christmas
African Cup Fans Traveling to Morocco: Why Airport Meet & Assist Is Essential
Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
SLAMMED Chancellor Rachel Reeves Slaps Electric Car Owners with Per-Mile Tax from 2028
Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
WRONG BODY Glasgow Hospital Blunder: Wrong Body Cremated in Mortuary Mix-Up
Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
BOXING DAY RAID Armed Robber Nabbed After Brazen Double Raid in Ashford
Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
FIND NEIL Have You Seen Missing Tadley Man Neil Miller?
Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
STILL CRITICAL Larkfield Horror: Pensioner Critically Hurt in Van Smash
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
THREE MISSING House Blaze Near Stroud Police probe launched
John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
URGENT RECALL John Lewis Toy Recall: Wooden Roast Dinner Set Poses Choking Hazard
'Bomb' Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport
TRAVEL CHAOS ‘Bomb’ Scare Triggers Travel Chaos at San Francisco International Airport

More For You

BREAKING

FEARED DEAD Two Men Missing After Budleigh Salterton Sea Rescue

BREAKING

Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property
PROBE LAUNCHED Two Men Found Dead on Christmas Day in Belfast Property
Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom
NO WATER THIS CHRISTMAS Hastings Water Crisis: Supply Hits Rock Bottom
Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat
MURDER PROBE Elderly Woman Dies After Brutal Christmas Day Assault in Devizes Flat

More From UK News in Pictures

MOTORWAY MADNESS The UK’s Motorways Are a Total Cesspit
Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
SHATTERED Family Mourns Matthew Upham Lost on Christmas Morning
ootballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
PICTURED AND NAMED Footballer, 23, Killed in Folk Lift Christmas Eve Accident
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
FATAL COLLSION Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Police Hunt Key Witnesses
Wealthy Antiques Dealer, 63, Feared Dead in Christmas Day Sea Tragedy
Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
FROST BITES Gritters Roll Out in Kent and Sussex this afternoon as frost bites
Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
BEACH BLAZE Fire Breaks Out Near Tent on Brighton Seafront This Christmas Day
Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
MAJOR INCIDENT Three Missing After Devastating Boxing Day Blaze in Gloucestershire
Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
CAUGHT OUT Sussex Police Name First Festive Drunk Drivers of 2025
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
UK Online Casinos Face Higher Taxes and Stricter Regulations
Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
TRAGIC DISCOVERY Missing Student Tom Dingle Found Dead in Lancashire Woodland
Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
SHOT AND STABBED Four Arrested After Christmas Day Bradwell Lea Violence
Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
URGENT SEARCH CONTINUES Police Release Suspect Image as Bangor Stabbing Victim Fights for Life
Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
OFFICERS UNDER ATTACK Police Patrol Car Targeted Amid Serious Crash
Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999
FIND HER Schoolgirl, 15, Vanishes Near Birmingham Airport – Police Urge Public to Call 999

More From UKNIP

BREAKING

MAJOR SEARCH EFFORTS Two Men still Missing in Budleigh Salterton Water Christmas day Swim
Urgent: Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Colchester
BRING HER HOME Urgent: Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Vanishes in Colchester
Cops Release CCTV After Teenager Brutally Assaulted at Bromsgrove Bar
BRUTAL ATTACK Cops Release CCTV After Teenager Brutally Assaulted at Bromsgrove Bar
M20 Closed in Both Directions Due to Road Traffic Collision and Animals on the Network
Major M1 Crash: Drivers Trapped in Multi-Lane Smash Near Shepshed Leicestershire