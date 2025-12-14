Katie Price and Kerry Katona have made a secret pact to settle down with wedding bells and babies in 2026. The best friends vow to be bridesmaids at each other’s weddings and godmothers to each other’s future children.

Best Friends Set Big Plans for 2026

According to insiders, the pair are determined to get hitched next year and support each other every step of the way. “They’d love to have babies at the same time too,” a source reveals.

“They are both very keen to get married in 2026 and will be there for each other on their special days. They always said they’d be each other’s bridesmaids and godmothers to each other’s kids. They have to be there for each other’s weddings.”

Rumours also suggest they could share a joint hen party or even a double wedding.

Love Lives Full of Drama – But They’re Ready to Commit

Katie, 47, has had a rollercoaster love life since divorcing Peter Andre in 2009. She’s been dating former Married At First Sight star JJ Slater, 33, since early 2024.

Kerry, 45, endured three failed marriages, including to Westlife’s Brian McFadden. She recently found love with personal trainer Paolo Margaglione, 33, after splitting from fiancé Ryan Mahoney.

Despite past heartbreaks, both stars are eager to build families, with kids at the heart of their friendship.

A Bond Like No Other – Through Thick and Thin

Although they’ve had their ups and downs – including Kerry’s panic attack on stage during their joint UK tour – the duo’s friendship remains strong.

“Katie doesn’t trust anyone, but Kerry is one of the few people she confides in,” says a source. “They’re like an old married couple — bickering but inseparable.”

The pair also share the desire for more babies, seeing it as their “last throw of the dice” to expand their families.

Festive Season Apart, but Always Close

This Christmas, they won’t be celebrating together thanks to Kerry’s huge family commitments. But last year, the stars shared matching pyjamas moments with their kids over Boxing Day, showing their enduring connection.

If all goes to plan, expect plenty of family gatherings and maybe some wedding bells when 2026 rolls around.