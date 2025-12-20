Watch Live

SHUTDOWN Dartford Flat Shut Down Over Drug and Violence Fears

Kent Police have slammed the lid on a Dartford flat at the heart of antisocial chaos and drug dealing.

Repeated Calls Spark Closure Order

Emergency crews were called out time and again to the flat on Phoenix Place after reports of violent incidents, drug activity, and rowdy behaviour.

Court Bans Access for Three Months

On Wednesday 17 December 2025, officers stormed Maidstone Magistrates’ Court and secured a three-month closure order. Anyone caught entering or leaving the property during this period risks arrest and legal action.

Police Seal Up Problem Property

The same day, cops locked up and boarded the flat, ensuring no one can break the court order.

PC Jodie Daly vowed: “We are committed to doing everything we can to tackle antisocial behaviour and will not hesitate to act when needed. Kent Police will continue to tackle antisocial behaviour to make neighbourhoods safe and welcoming for residents.”

