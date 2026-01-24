A Crewe man has been sentenced to eight years in prison – despite never showing up in court. Foisal Ahmed, 34, of West Street, Buckingham, was found guilty of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and child neglect at Chester Crown Court on Monday 19 January.

Convicted in Absence

Ahmed didn’t attend the final day of his nine-day trial in September 2025, forcing the court to sentence him in his absence. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest after he failed to appear.

Shocking Abuse Uncovered

The horrific crimes came to light in November 2023 when Cheshire Police were called to a Crewe address. The victim told officers Ahmed had repeatedly raped and assaulted her over several months. Disturbingly, he also assaulted the victim’s young child during this time.

Police Hunting Fugitive

Following his arrest and interview, Ahmed was formally charged but vanished before sentencing. Police detectives are now urging anyone with information on Ahmed’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately.

Authorities warned: “If you know where Ahmed is, don’t hesitate to contact the police.”