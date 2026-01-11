£24 Million Cannabis Stockpile Seized in Massive Bolton Drugs Raid

Greater Manchester Police hit a jackpot on Friday 9 January at Leigh Tenement Farm in Blackrod, Bolton. Officers stormed the premises and found a colossal two tonnes of cannabis. Its street value? An eye-watering £24 million.

Two Men Arrested in Huge Drug Bust

Two men, 27 and 35, were nabbed on suspicion of drug offences. They remain in custody as police dig deeper into this sprawling criminal racket.

One of UK’s Biggest Cannabis Hauls

Detective Superintendent Joe Harrop from GMP’s Serious Crime Division called it “a large-scale and sophisticated illegal operation.” He added:

“This seizure marks a major success for our officers – it removes a major source of harm, disrupts criminal networks, and helps make neighbourhoods safer.” “Our work demonstrates ongoing commitment to tackling large-scale drug production and distribution. This is key to safeguarding vulnerable people.” “It sends a clear message: criminal activity like this will not be tolerated. Our officers will work hard to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

This major drugs raid underlines Greater Manchester Police’s fierce crackdown on organised crime in the region.