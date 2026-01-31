Watch Live

KILLED 26-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Swiss Flat

  Updated: 17:44
  31 January 2026

A 26-year-old Swiss woman was found dead in an apartment on Rorschacher Strasse early Friday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene at 6:30 a.m. after receiving a distress call.

Eritrean Man Arrested at Scene

Swiss police arrested a 28-year-old Eritrean man who was present in the flat when the body was discovered. The man is currently in custody as investigations continue.

Police Launch Full Investigation

The St. Gallen cantonal police, under the supervision of the cantonal prosecutor’s office, are probing the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. So far, the cause remains unclear.

“The circumstances that led to the woman’s death are unclear and are the subject of ongoing investigations,” said police officials.

