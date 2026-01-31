A 26-year-old Swiss woman was found dead in an apartment on Rorschacher Strasse early Friday morning. Emergency services rushed to the scene at 6:30 a.m. after receiving a distress call.

Eritrean Man Arrested at Scene

Swiss police arrested a 28-year-old Eritrean man who was present in the flat when the body was discovered. The man is currently in custody as investigations continue.

Police Launch Full Investigation

The St. Gallen cantonal police, under the supervision of the cantonal prosecutor’s office, are probing the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. So far, the cause remains unclear.