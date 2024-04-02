UK News in Pictures

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

Tragedy Strikes in Istanbul as Fire Claims at Least 32 Lives at Nightclub Renovation Site

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden

Alleged Sex Offender, 80, Arrested at Heathrow Airport after 27 Years on the Run

Man, 21, Shot Dead in West Kensington as Police Launch Murder Probe

29 Lives Lost in Tragic Istanbul Nightclub Fire: Cause Revealed

screenshot 2024 04 02 at 20.36.52

In a heartbreaking incident that shook Istanbul, Turkey, 29 individuals tragically lost their lives in a fire that engulfed the nightclub known as ‘Masquerade.’ The devastating blaze erupted on Gayrettepe Yıldız Posta Street, situated in the Esentepe District, Gönenoğlu Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m.

According to fire brigade sources, the fire’s origin can be traced back to a gas cylinder explosion during welding work conducted as part of the nightclub’s sound insulation and decor renovation efforts. The explosion ignited fibre materials, rapidly engulfing the premises in flames.

The nightclub, located on the ground floor of a 16-story building, was reportedly ill-equipped with only one exit door. Tragically, many of those trapped inside succumbed to smoke poisoning, amplifying the magnitude of the catastrophe.

The cause of the fire, which claimed 29 precious lives, has been determined to stem from the gas cylinder explosion and subsequent fire outbreak during renovation works.

screenshot 2024 04 02 at 20.36.52 1

In response to the devastating incident, Turkish authorities have swiftly taken action, detaining six individuals linked to the nightclub, including its business manager, accountant, and renovation overseers. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc affirmed that a team of occupational safety and fire experts is actively investigating the incident to ascertain its cause.

screenshot 2024 04 02 at 19.25.20 1

The tragic loss of lives has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the nation. Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims via social media, praying for solace and strength during this difficult time.

screenshot 2024 04 02 at 19.22.44 1

As the nation mourns the lives lost in this horrific tragedy, authorities are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the nightclub fire, striving to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

Amidst the grief, the nation stands in solidarity with the families of the victims, offering support and prayers for healing and resilience in the face of unimaginable loss.

