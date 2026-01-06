Watch Live

ON THIN ICE £3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent

  • Updated: 15:57
  • , 6 January 2026
£3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent

A Cessna 525A CitationJet CJ2+ business jet  worth over £3milllion  has ran into trouble at Biggin Hill Airport, Kent, after skidding off the runway on Tuesday 6th January 2026.

 

The flight is understood to have been due to fly to fly to Geneva at around 7am this morning.

Possible Rejected Takeoff Incident

Social media buzz suggests the aircraft might have aborted takeoff, with the plane sliding off the runway just before it could get airborne. This theory gains weight thanks to several eyewitness accounts:

  • Stephanie Butcher: “Rejected take off presumably???”
  • Paul Edwards: “Slid off.”
  • Andrew Baldwinson: “Looks to have got to 110 knots.”
Police have cordoned off area, following an incident, A crime scene remains in place

Flight Details and Impact

The jet, registered as D-ISCV, was reportedly scheduled to fly to Geneva. Locals say all inbound flights were being diverted shortly after the incident.

“Looks like all inbound being diverted at the moment,” confirmed Liam Chadzynski.

Fortunately, there’s no official word yet on casualties or injuries, but many hope for the best.

“Hopefully no one was hurt,” said concerned bystander Susan Poorman.

Public Reaction

As news spreads, social media reactions range from shock to concern:

  • Mark Redgwell: “Oh dear that is not good.”
  • Michael Melbourne: “Oh dear not good.”
  • Harry Edwards: “Oh dear.”
  • Nikki Blake: “Oops!!”

Emergency services remain at the scene as investigations continue. We’ll update as more info emerges.

 

Recommended for you

Major Bootle Road Shut Amid Ongoing Police Incident
IOPC PROBE Man Dies After Police Detention in Bootle
Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
BABY MILK RECALL Nestlé recalls batches of SMA infant formula over potential contamination concerns
Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
CORRIEDALE Corriedale Shocks ITV Viewers with Unmissable Crossover
Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects
COUPLE ATTACKED Newton Abbot Assault: Police Hunt Four Suspects

Must READ

FIST BUMPS FROM ABOVE Drone Duo Nab E-Bike Drug Dealer in Gravesend
Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
TWO HURT Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers
Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
TRAFFIC CHAOS Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
ICE BREAKING RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack
UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
DEEP FREEZE UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
ARMED ARRESTS Twitch streamer among 13 arrested after waving ‘toy gun’ near Big Ben
Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
MISSING PERSON Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search

More For You

Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
FIRE WARNING Wood Burners Spark Fires in Heathfield Amid Freezing Weather
Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
SMELLS RAISE ALARM Cannabis Factory Uncovered in Hove After Strong Smell Raises Alarm
Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
HATE SPEECH Ex-Teacher Banned for Life After Calling Martin Luther King ‘Fraud’ and Stoking Race War Fears
Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home
TWO ARRESTED Baby Boy Battles for Life After Being Found Seriously Injured at Home

More From UK News in Pictures

Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham
Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs
TRAVEL WARNING M25 Chaos This Morning: Crash at Wisley Causes Major Delays
Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
FOOLISH Passer-By Plunges Into Frozen Lake Trying to Rescue Man Who Fell In Saving Dog
A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
FUEL SPILLIAGE A20 Roundhill Tunnel Shuts After Major Diesel Spill – Diversions in Place
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
THICK SMOKE House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers

BREAKING

ANTI AIRCRAFT GUNFIRE Explosions and gunfire reported near Venezuelan Presidential Palace amid heightened security tensions
Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
ARREST MADE Gunshot Horror on Broadway at 2am: Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
TASERED BY POLICE Man Left Tetraplegic After Police Taser Incident and Dangerous Fall
Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
BRING HER HOME Urgent Search Underway for Missing Teen in Eastbourne
Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
GROTESQUE CRIMES Oldham Man Locked Up for 33 Years After Shocking Two-Decade Abuse Spree
Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
CROX CRASH Tragic Christmas Eve Crash Claims Life of Football Coach Stephen Jones
Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25
WAY OVER THE LIMIT Motorist BLOWS Four Times Over Drink-Drive Limit on M25

More From UKNIP

Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
SERIAL OFFENDER Ex-Barnet Labour Councillor Guilty of Child Sex Crimes
Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
QUICK ACTION Hampstead Barista Fired After ‘Swastika’ Froth on Jewish Customer’s Coffee
Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
CORDON REMOVED Bomb scare shuts part of Medmerry Beach after strange object found
Blaze Breaks Out at West Essex Golf Club
GREAT LOSS Historic West Essex Golf Club Clubhouse Ravaged by Major Blaze
error: Content is protected !!