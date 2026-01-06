£3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent

A Cessna 525A CitationJet CJ2+ business jet worth over £3milllion has ran into trouble at Biggin Hill Airport, Kent, after skidding off the runway on Tuesday 6th January 2026.

The flight is understood to have been due to fly to fly to Geneva at around 7am this morning.

Possible Rejected Takeoff Incident

Social media buzz suggests the aircraft might have aborted takeoff, with the plane sliding off the runway just before it could get airborne. This theory gains weight thanks to several eyewitness accounts:

Stephanie Butcher: “Rejected take off presumably???”

Flight Details and Impact

The jet, registered as D-ISCV, was reportedly scheduled to fly to Geneva. Locals say all inbound flights were being diverted shortly after the incident.

“Looks like all inbound being diverted at the moment,” confirmed Liam Chadzynski.

Fortunately, there’s no official word yet on casualties or injuries, but many hope for the best.

“Hopefully no one was hurt,” said concerned bystander Susan Poorman.

Public Reaction

As news spreads, social media reactions range from shock to concern:

Emergency services remain at the scene as investigations continue. We’ll update as more info emerges.