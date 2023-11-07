Sean Fell, a 35-year-old resident of Runcorn, has been handed a prison sentence of five and a half years after pleading guilty to multiple offences related to drug supply in Widnes and Runcorn. Fell appeared at Chester Crown Court on Friday, November 3, where he faced charges of supplying Class A and Class B drugs, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

The investigation, led by Operation Toxic officers, revealed Fell’s involvement in a County Lines drug supply network operating in both Runcorn and Widnes. Over the course of the investigation, officers conducted several warrants and seizures, including a search in May 2023 that yielded a graft phone linked to Fell at his residence. In September 2023, during another warrant execution, officers discovered a samurai sword at his address.

Evidence from CCTV footage and phone records established a connection between Fell and the graft phone, which was found to have sent numerous text messages advertising the sale of Class A and Class B drugs across Runcorn and Widnes.

During his appearance at Chester Crown Court, Fell received a sentence of five years and six months. Detective Inspector Gary Stratton, commenting on the case, stated, “This investigation is part of our ongoing efforts to combat serious organised crime, specifically county lines drug dealing, and target those involved in large-scale drug supply in Merseyside and beyond.”

Fell played a significant role in the drug supply chain operating across Runcorn and Widnes, and law enforcement officials are pleased that he has been apprehended and will no longer pose a threat to the local communities.

Detective Inspector Stratton further added, “Project Medusa, which Operation Toxic is a part of, has successfully closed over 1,100 county lines in the last four years. Our fight against serious organised crime is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward so that we can pursue those involved and bring them to justice.”

Project Medusa, an initiative led by Merseyside Police, was established in 2019 to combat County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation nationwide. Since its inception, Project Medusa has achieved significant milestones, including the closure of 1,101 county lines, the arrest of 2,421 individuals for various offences such as drug supply, firearms offences, and money laundering, and the identification of 1,256 vulnerable adults and children who have been referred to safeguarding services.

Residents who have concerns regarding drug dealing in their areas are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111, call Merseyside Police at 101, or reach out to @MerpolCC via direct message on X. In case of emergencies or crimes in progress, always dial 999.