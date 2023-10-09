36-Year-Old Woman Receives 22-Month Prison Sentence for Burglary and Assault on Elderly Victim in Portsmouth

A 36-year-old woman, Charlee Louise Frost, of Kingston Road in Portsmouth, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison following her conviction for burglary, assault, and fraud. The sentencing took place at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 19, where Frost admitted to her crimes.

The court heard that on May 17, 2023, an 86-year-old woman was outside her residence on Powerscourt Road in Portsmouth, disposing of rubbish in a bin, when Charlee Frost approached her, ostensibly seeking directions. After their brief interaction, Frost departed. However, upon returning indoors, the elderly victim encountered Frost descending the stairs, claiming to have used the restroom. Suspicion arose, leading the victim to discover that her purse, which contained her bank card, had vanished. Shortly thereafter, the victim spotted Frost on Farlington Road and confronted her. An altercation ensued, during which Frost assaulted the victim and subsequently used the stolen bank card to make purchases at a nearby store. Law enforcement swiftly apprehended Frost, recovering the bank card and jewelry. The victim, having sustained cuts and bruises during the incident, received medical treatment.

On September 29, 2023, at the same court, Frost was handed a 20-month prison sentence for burglary, an additional two months for assault, to be served consecutively, and an additional one-month sentence for fraud, which is to be served concurrently. Consequently, Frost received a combined total prison term of 22 months.

Investigating officer PC Rosy Dudeney-Cotteril emphasized the seriousness of Frost’s crimes, stating, “Not only did Frost steal from the victim, but she also assaulted her. Thankfully, she was not more seriously hurt. This sentence sends a clear message to distraction burglars, or anyone who tries to take advantage of elderly or vulnerable people in the city, that we will investigate these incidents thoroughly to secure justice for victims.”

Dudeney-Cotteril also highlighted the emotional toll that burglary can have on victims and encouraged anyone who has been affected by dwelling burglary or possesses information related to burglary or stolen property to contact the authorities promptly. Reports can be made via the Hampshire Constabulary website or by calling 101.