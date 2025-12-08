Watch Live

FOOT PRINT 40-Year Cold Case: Pensioner’s Murder Shocks Tonbridge

  • Updated: 13:21
  • , 8 December 2025

Police are reopening the hunt for the killer of Esme Hoad, an 85-year-old pensioner brutally murdered in her Tonbridge home more than four decades ago. A fresh appeal and a hefty £20,000 reward aim to finally crack the chilling cold case.

Blunt Instrument and Stabbing: Grim Details of the Attack

Esme was viciously beaten around the head with a blunt object and stabbed in the chest in 1982. The intruder struck while Esme was alone in her Havelock Road home. Her body was discovered on December 8 after neighbours grew concerned due to her sudden disappearance.

There were no signs of forced entry, but blood was everywhere. Investigators found a distinctive shoe print marked with the word “banana” on the sole — a haunting clue that went cold.

 

Mysterious Couple and Blue Mini Traveller

One juicy lead involved an unknown couple believed to regularly visit Esme’s house in a blue Mini Traveller. They were reportedly interested in antiques, and some precious items, including porcelain figures of a young girl and a crouching tiger, plus a brass lamp, were feared stolen.

 

Despite widespread media appeals and e-fits, neither the couple nor their car were ever identified. Nor was there proof they had a hand in the murder. The antiques’ fate remains a mystery.

Police Plea: “Someone Knows Something”

“Esme Hoad was a much-loved member of her community and the brutality of her murder shocked the whole town,” said Detective Inspector Lee Neiles. “More than 40 years have passed, but we’re as determined as ever to find the person responsible. Someone out there knows something, and even the smallest clue could break this case open.”

Anyone with information—especially regarding the couple or missing antiques—is urged to contact Kent Police on 01303 289600, quoting AC/1400/82, or use the online portal.

Crimestoppers is backing the probe with a £20,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. Call 0800 555111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org. The reward runs until 8 March 2026—time’s ticking to crack this brutal cold case.

Recommended for you

Tragedy Strikes Edenderry: Young Boy and Woman in 60s Die in House Blaze
TWO DEAD Tragedy Strikes Edenderry: Young Boy and Woman in 60s Die in House Blaze
Urgent Appeal: Missing Man Gary Finnimore Spotted Last Near Looe
FIND HIM Urgent Appeal: Missing Man Gary Finnimore Spotted Last Near Looe

BREAKING

Police Launch Hunt After Pepper Spray Attack at Heathrow Terminal 3
MANHUNT CONTINUES Police Launch Hunt After Pepper Spray Attack at Heathrow Terminal 3
Armed Police Swarm Heathrow After Pepper Spray Chaos – Major Travel Disruption Hits Terminal 3
CHEMICAL ATTACK AT HEATHROW Armed Police Swarm Heathrow After Pepper Spray Chaos – Major Travel Disruption Hits Terminal 3

Must READ

Do UK Residents Still Trust Online Reviews?
Do UK Residents Still Trust Online Reviews?
The Hidden Stress Behind Tapping Your Card
The Hidden Stress Behind Tapping Your Card
Police Launch Major River Search After Dramatic Car Chase in Hull
SEARCH UNDERWAY Police Launch Major River Search After Dramatic Car Chase in Hull
Super-Mutated Flu Sparks NHS Crisis: “Worst Winter Ever” Warned

BREAKING

SUPER MUTATED Super-Mutated Flu Sparks NHS Crisis: “Worst Winter Ever” Warned
Major Crash Shuts A30 in West Cornwall
POLICE VEHICLE INVOLVED Major Crash Shuts A30 in West Cornwall
Urgent: 70-Year-Old Man Goes Missing on Chatham High Street
BRING HIM HOME Urgent: 70-Year-Old Man Goes Missing on Chatham High Street
Labour MP Zarah Sultana blasts monarchy and demands a referendum
ROYAL FAMILY COST Labour MP Zarah Sultana blasts monarchy and demands a referendum
Trump’s Border Czar Clashes with CNN Over ICE Raids on Somali Migrants
NOTHING TO FEAR Trump’s Border Czar Clashes with CNN Over ICE Raids on Somali Migrants
Crowborough Rallies Against Home Office Asylum Plan for Army Camp
£50K Fund raiser Crowborough Rallies Against Home Office Asylum Plan for Army Camp
Man Charged with Dangerous Driving After Fatal Willesden Crash
FATAL CRASH Man Charged with Dangerous Driving After Fatal Willesden Crash

More For You

People rushed hospital after 'substance sprayed in assault' at Heathrow Airport
AIRPORT LOCKDOWN People rushed hospital after ‘substance sprayed in assault’ at Heathrow Airport
MAJOR INCIDENT Chaos at Heathrow: Major Armed Police Incident Sparks Lockdown
Heathrow Airport in Police Locks Down Amid Critical Incident
LOCKDOWN Heathrow Airport in Police Lock Down Amid Critical Incident
Body Found in Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Woman Near University
TRAGIC END Body Found in Search for Missing 79-Year-Old Woman Near University

More From UK News in Pictures

Wiltshire Police rubbish Terror threat as HQ Declared Safe Following Evacuation
MANHUNT Driver on the Run After Cyclist Left Fighting for Life Near Highworth
Three Year old Girl injured injued in Heathrow Incident
ARMED ROBBERY Three Year old Girl injured injued in Heathrow Incident
Man Caught After 15-Year-Old’s Coded 'Pizza' Call to Police
PIZZA CALL Man Caught After 15-Year-Old’s Coded ‘Pizza’ Call to Police
Christmas Lights Could Land You with a £5,000 Fine
BEWARE Christmas Lights Could Land You with a £5,000 Fine
Migrant Convicted of Attempted Murder After Knife Attack on Neighbours in Sunderland
CHILLING ATTACK Migrant Convicted of Attempted Murder After Knife Attack on Neighbours in Sunderland
Australia’s Most Heinous Female Killer: Katherine Knight’s grisly crime
HORRIFIC CRIMES Australia’s Most Heinous Female Killer: Katherine Knight’s grisly crime
West Midlands Cop Under Scrutiny After Viral Arrest Video
VIRAL VID West Midlands Cop Under Scrutiny After Viral Arrest Video
Tragedy on A40: 87-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Hit
DIED AT SCENE Tragedy on A40: 87-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Hit
Over 700 Migrants Arrive in UK After Channel Crossings on Sunday, Marking Highest Figure Since Labour Took Power
RED TAPE 170 Terror-Linked Foreigners Stuck in UK Due to Human Rights Laws
Deputy PM Lammy Backs Rejoining EU Customs Union – Sparks Cabinet Clash
U TURN Starmer Won’t Rule Out UK Rejoining EU – Sparks Brexit U-Turn Talk
HOUSE PARTY SCARE Chaos Erupts at Elm Park Party: One Stabbed, Several Collapse in Drug Scare
JAMS IN SHIPPING LANES Bananas and Avocados Lost at Sea After Containers Fall Off Ship Near Isle of Wight
Paedophile Groomer Jailed After Targeting Two Young Girls on Snapchat
SNAPCHAT GROOMER Paedophile Groomer Jailed After Targeting Two Young Girls on Snapchat
Yellow Weather Warning Issued For South Coast: Stay Safe This New Year's Eve!
YELLOW WEATHER WARNING UK Set for ‘Half a Month’s Rainfall’ as Four Days of Weather Warnings Hit
Shop Worker Jailed for Offering Vape in Shocking Teen Sex Bid
SICK DEAL Shop Worker Jailed for Offering Vape in Shocking Teen Sex Bid
Have You Seen Lucy Dean? Cleveland Police Issue Urgent Appeal
FIND LUCY Have You Seen Lucy Dean? Cleveland Police Issue Urgent Appeal

More From UKNIP

At Least 23 Dead, Including Tourists, in Fiery Goa Nightclub Blaze
NIGHTLCUB BLAZE At Least 23 Dead, Including Tourists, in Fiery Goa Nightclub Blaze
Twisted Attack Leaves Victim Traumatized
HORRIC ATTACK Twisted Attack Leaves Victim Traumatized
Man Wanted in London Over Serious Restraining Order Breach
DO NOT APPROACH Man Wanted in London Over Serious Restraining Order Breach
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse
Massive Blaze at Old Ritz Ballroom Sparks Chaos in Brighouse