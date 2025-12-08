Police are reopening the hunt for the killer of Esme Hoad, an 85-year-old pensioner brutally murdered in her Tonbridge home more than four decades ago. A fresh appeal and a hefty £20,000 reward aim to finally crack the chilling cold case.

Blunt Instrument and Stabbing: Grim Details of the Attack

Esme was viciously beaten around the head with a blunt object and stabbed in the chest in 1982. The intruder struck while Esme was alone in her Havelock Road home. Her body was discovered on December 8 after neighbours grew concerned due to her sudden disappearance.

There were no signs of forced entry, but blood was everywhere. Investigators found a distinctive shoe print marked with the word “banana” on the sole — a haunting clue that went cold.

Mysterious Couple and Blue Mini Traveller

One juicy lead involved an unknown couple believed to regularly visit Esme’s house in a blue Mini Traveller. They were reportedly interested in antiques, and some precious items, including porcelain figures of a young girl and a crouching tiger, plus a brass lamp, were feared stolen.

Despite widespread media appeals and e-fits, neither the couple nor their car were ever identified. Nor was there proof they had a hand in the murder. The antiques’ fate remains a mystery.

Police Plea: “Someone Knows Something”

“Esme Hoad was a much-loved member of her community and the brutality of her murder shocked the whole town,” said Detective Inspector Lee Neiles. “More than 40 years have passed, but we’re as determined as ever to find the person responsible. Someone out there knows something, and even the smallest clue could break this case open.”

Anyone with information—especially regarding the couple or missing antiques—is urged to contact Kent Police on 01303 289600, quoting AC/1400/82, or use the online portal.

Crimestoppers is backing the probe with a £20,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest. Call 0800 555111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org. The reward runs until 8 March 2026—time’s ticking to crack this brutal cold case.