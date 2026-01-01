New Drone Laws Ground Many UK Flyers

Watch Live

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has rolled out tough new drone laws today, warning all drone owners to get up to speed before taking off. Over 500,000 Brits may now need to pass a free online theory test to legally fly their drones.

Flying Rules Get Stricter – Flyers ID Now Mandatory

If your drone weighs more than 100 grams, you must now pass the CAA’s theory test and hold a Flyer ID. The previous limit was 250 grams, meaning lots of popular consumer drones are now under the spotlight.

On top of this, every drone owner must register for an Operator ID with the CAA to keep skies safe.

Kids and Christmas Gifts: What You Need to Know

With thousands receiving drones for Christmas, fresh warnings have been issued to keep youngsters safe:

  • Under 18s must have a Flyer ID.
  • Parents or guardians must hold an Operator ID for minors.
  • Children under 12 need supervision from someone 16 or older when flying.
  • Children under 13 must have a parent or guardian present when taking the online Flyer ID test.

Fly Safe or Face the Consequences

The CAA urges drone users to stay clear of airports and helicopter landing sites, even if no-fly zones aren’t marked. Always check airspace restrictions first using apps like DroneAssist.

If you plan to fly at night, your drone must sport a green light visible from the ground at all times.

“Drones are often given as a common Christmas present and with the new drone rules coming into force this week, all drone users must register, get a Flyer ID and follow the regulations,” said Jonathan Nicholson, CAA spokesperson.

“We want people to enjoy their drones but it’s vital that they have checked the new rules and know how and where to operate their drone safely before they fly.”

