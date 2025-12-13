Watch Live

EAST LONDON INCIDENT 60 Firefighters Tackle Blaze on East Ham High Street

  • Updated: 01:09
  • , 14 December 2025
60 Firefighters Tackle Blaze on East Ham High Street

Emergency services scrambled to East Ham High Street North after a fire broke out in a terraced building at 3:53pm. Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters rushed to the scene.

Flat on Third Floor Catches Fire

London Fire Brigade confirmed the blaze started in a flat on the third floor above commercial units. One of their 32-metre ladders was deployed to battle the flames.

Road Closures Cause Severe Traffic Disruption

Authorities shut down key roads including High Street North (between Kensington Avenue and Plashet Grove) and Tennyson Avenue. Traffic in the area has been heavily impacted while crews work.

Fire Under Control But Cause Unknown

The brigade brought the fire under control by 5:51pm. Officials are yet to determine what sparked the blaze.

