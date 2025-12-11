600 Priceless Artefacts Stolen in Bristol Museum Heist

Police are on the hunt for four men caught on CCTV following a daring overnight raid that saw more than 600 precious artefacts stolen from a Bristol museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection.

Raid in the Dead of Night

In the early hours of Thursday, 25 September, between 1 and 2am, the burglars broke into a building on Cumberland Road, Bristol. The haul includes culturally significant items, many of which were donations to the museum, representing a vital piece of British history.

Suspects Caught on Camera

Male one: White, medium to stocky build, white cap, black jacket, light trousers, black trainers

White, medium to stocky build, white cap, black jacket, light trousers, black trainers Male two: White, slim build, grey hooded jacket, black trousers, black trainers

White, slim build, grey hooded jacket, black trousers, black trainers Male three: White, green cap, black jacket, light shorts, white trainers, walks with slight limp on right leg

White, green cap, black jacket, light shorts, white trainers, walks with slight limp on right leg Male four: White, large build, orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, black and white trainers

Police Plea for Public Help

“The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city,” said Detective Constable Dan Burgan. “These pieces form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.”

Officers have launched extensive CCTV and forensic investigations and urge anyone recognising the suspects or spotting stolen items being sold online to contact Avon & Somerset Police immediately on 101, quoting reference 5225269603.