61-Year-Old Shoplifter Banned from Bristol’s Broadmead

A 61-year-old woman caught shoplifting in Bristol city centre has been slammed with a five-year ban from Broadmead shopping area.

Rosa Kovacs Caught Stealing Candles and Beauty Products

Rosa Kovacs, from Easton, swiped candles and beauty items from two shops earlier this December. She was nabbed by local officers on December 23, days after the thefts on December 6 and 9.

Criminal Behaviour Order and Compensation

At Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Christmas Eve, Kovacs admitted the offences. She was slapped with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning her from Broadmead for five years. Any breach could land her behind bars.

She must also pay £240 in compensation and complete rehabilitation activities as part of her sentence.