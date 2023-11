Police are seeking information from the public regarding a vehicle theft in Horsham. The theft occurred on Worthing Road on the evening of 29 October. Following this, a 63-year-old Surrey man was apprehended on 20 November in connection with the theft but has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Anyone with information or footage pertinent to the case is urged to contact the police through their website or by calling 101, referencing case number 1368 of 29/10.