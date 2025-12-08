68-Year-Old Man Arrested Over Murder of Woman Who Disappeared 20 Years Ago at Irish Party

Watch Live

  Updated: 23:18
  8 December 2025
Cold Case Breakthrough in Lisa Dorrian Disappearance

After more than two decades, a 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the mysterious disappearance of 25-year-old Lisa Dorrian in Northern Ireland. Lisa vanished on the night of February 27, 2005, after attending a party at Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Despite exhaustive police searches and relentless efforts from her family, Lisa’s body has never been found. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) now believe she was murdered either that night or in the early hours after.

Major Investigation Team Makes Arrest

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team confirmed the arrest on Monday. The suspect faces multiple charges including murder, assisting offenders, withholding information, and preventing a lawful and decent burial. He remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Ulster Unionist justice spokesman Doug Beattie described the development as “significant progress” in a case that has devastated Lisa’s loved ones for 20 years.

“This is an important step forward in a case that has caused unimaginable pain for Lisa’s family and friends for two decades,” Beattie said. “My thoughts remain with her loved ones and everyone still waiting for answers across Northern Ireland.”

Family Speaks Out After Two Decades

Lisa’s sister, Joanne Dorrian, shared the family’s anguish. She revealed their mother died without ever knowing what happened to her “beautiful first-born daughter.”

“Our family has never been the same since the day we got the news that Lisa went missing,” Joanne added.

Renewed Appeals and CCTV Footage Released

To mark the 20th anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance, detectives released CCTV footage showing her final known movements. The video captures Lisa entering the Saltwater Brig pub in County Down on the afternoon of February 26, 2005, less than 24 hours before she vanished.

Police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward and help bring closure to this heartbreaking case.

