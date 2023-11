Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a 68-year-old man in Littlehampton. The attack took place on Terminus Road near midnight on Friday, 24th November. The man suffered a severe head injury and is currently hospitalized.

The assailant, a tall man in dark attire, fled towards Albert Road.

Police are urging anyone with information, including mobile, CCTV, or dashcam footage, to come forward and contact them online or by phone at 101, referencing case number 47230231568.