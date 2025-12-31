78-Year-Old Woman Dies in Asda Car Park Crash

A 78-year-old woman was killed in a heartbreaking accident in an Asda car park. Margaret Crichton was struck by a van while walking back to her car at an Oldham supermarket.

Family Pays Tearful Tribute

Margaret’s family described her as “a beautiful soul taken from us too soon.” They shared a heartfelt tribute, saying she was a “dear sister, friend, aunt and great aunt” and that she is “sadly missed by all who knew her.”

Details of the Fatal Collision

The crash happened on December 18 in Greater Manchester.

Margaret suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital.

She tragically died the next day, December 19.

Paramedics performed CPR at the scene before she was taken to hospital.

Investigation and Inquest Underway

An inquest into Margaret’s death opened at Rochdale Coroners’ Court but was adjourned pending police investigation. A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Remembering Margaret

Born in Wallsend, Northumberland, Margaret lived in Shaw, Oldham. She was a retired midwifery tutor at the University of Manchester. Her sudden passing has left the local community and family devastated.

Police continue to investigate the fatal incident. The coroner will resume the inquest once inquiries conclude.