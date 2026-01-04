80 Dead in Daring US Raid to Nab Venezuelan Leader Maduro

Watch Live

  • Updated: 20:24
  • , 4 January 2026
At least 80 people, including civilians and soldiers, were killed during the US military operation to capture Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in a dramatic night raid dubbed ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’.

Maduro Captured and Flown to New York

Maduro was filmed arriving at a detention centre in New York after being captured and extradited for drug trafficking charges. The Venezuelan defence minister condemned the operation as a “cowardly kidnapping” and demanded his immediate release, insisting Maduro remains the rightful leader of Venezuela.

General Vladimir Padrino López, Venezuela’s top military official, slammed the US raid on national radio, blaming the US for killing “a large part of his security team, soldiers and innocent civilians.” He vowed the military stands united against the US “imperial aggression.”

The Venezuelan leader was seen entering Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, wishing onlookers a “good night” and “happy new year.” He was escorted by US Drug Enforcement agents after being charged with narco-terrorism, cocaine importation, and possession of illegal weapons.

How the US Operation Unfolded

The lightning raid began early Saturday with multiple explosions rocking Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. US forces cut power across city/" title="The City" rel="nofollow">the city, with President Donald Trump boasting about the “expertise” behind the blackout.

 

More than 150 US aircraft participated, launching air strikes against military targets. Elite Delta Force units stormed Maduro’s hideout at 2am local time. Armed with blowtorches to break in, they overwhelmed Maduro as he tried to flee into a safe room.

“He made it to the door. He was unable to close it. He got bum rushed so fast that he didn’t get into that,” said President Trump.

A photo released on Trump’s social media showed Maduro blindfolded, handcuffed, wearing a grey Nike tracksuit. He was swiftly flown to Manhattan and placed in custody with his wife, Cilia Flores.

Global Outcry and Mixed Reactions

Venezuelans worldwide are split—some celebrate the fall of a widely despised regime; others condemn the US intervention.

  • The UN Secretary-General warned the raid set “a dangerous precedent.”
  • UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed support for a peaceful transition but condemned the US operation.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron backs opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez as interim leader.
  • South American leaders are divided:
    • Brazil’s Lula called the US action “an unacceptable line.”
    • Colombia labeled it “an assault on Latin American sovereignty.”
    • Cuba blasted it as a “criminal attack.”
    • Argentina’s Jair Milei hailed it as “freedom moving forward.”

What Lies Ahead for Venezuela?

Trump announced the US will “run” Venezuela in Maduro’s absence, promising to invest billions in its oil industry, which holds over 300 billion barrels in reserves.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified the US aims to guide policy, pushing for changes beneficial to America and Venezuelans alike.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s Supreme Court named Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez as interim president. Rodríguez denounced the US raid as “unprecedented aggression” and calls for Maduro’s release.

Trump dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, saying she lacks support and respect in Venezuela.

“The goal is to see changes in Venezuela that are beneficial to the United States… and the Venezuelan people who have suffered tremendously,” said Rubio.

The world watches as Venezuela faces an uncertain future amid international tension and internal turmoil.

