80-year-old Man Killed In Leicestershire Park Named As Bhim Kohli; Five Children Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

An 80-year-old man who tragically died after being attacked in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, has been named by neighbours as Bhim Kohli, a father of three and grandfather of two. Leicestershire Police have arrested five children—two girls and a boy aged 12, and a boy and a girl aged 14—on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Mr. Kohli, described by neighbours as a fit and active man who loved spending time at his allotment, was assaulted while walking his dog near the park entrance on Bramble Way around 6:30 PM on Sunday, September 1. Despite being just moments away from the safety of his home, Mr Kohli sustained severe injuries in the attack and later died in the hospital.

His daughter told LeicestershireLive that he was only seconds from home when he was targeted by the group of young people, who fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Neighbor Deep Kaila, who had known Mr. Kohli for 35 years, expressed his shock and sorrow over the incident. “I’ve known him for 35 years, we were good friends. His family is devastated. He was a skinny, fit man who was always at the allotment across the road from his house. He has two boys and a daughter, all grown up, and two grandsons,” Kaila said.

Mr Kohli had retired many years ago after running a factory in Leicester that produced jumpers and cardigans. His wife is being comforted by their children—sons Baul and Varinder, and daughter Susan—following the tragic loss.

Leicestershire Police continue to investigate the incident, which has left the local community in shock. Officers are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward as they work to piece together the events that led to Mr Kohli’s death.

The police have also referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim, although the nature of this contact has not been disclosed.

This incident has prompted widespread concern, and the local community is rallying to support Mr Kohli’s family during this difficult time.