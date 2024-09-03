 80-Year-Old Man Killed in Leicestershire Park Named as Bhim Kohli; Five Children Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

By visiting our site, you agree to our privacy policy regarding cookies, tracking statistics, etc.

UK News in Pictures

Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Menu
Menu
Facebook Twitter Instagram

|

Alleged killer ‘laughs’ on leaving Ilyas Habibi ‘choking on blood’ in Sutton stabbing

Mother of Three Young Boys Found Dead Along with Their Father in Suspected ‘Triple-Murder-Suicide’ Pays Tribute to Her Family

Steve Dymond ‘Distraught’ After Failing Lie Detector on ITV’s Jeremy Kyle Show, Inquest Hears

Suspect Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder After Three People Injured in Dartford

80-Year-Old Man Killed in Leicestershire Park Named as Bhim Kohli; Five Children Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

Home Breaking 80-Year-Old Man Killed in Leicestershire Park Named as Bhim Kohli; Five Children Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

80-Year-Old Man Killed in Leicestershire Park Named as Bhim Kohli; Five Children Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

written by Home Of Uk News In Picturesuknip247
  • Bookmark
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
80-year-old Man Killed In Leicestershire Park Named As Bhim Kohli; Five Children Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder

An 80-year-old man who tragically died after being attacked in Franklin Park, Braunstone Town, has been named by neighbours as Bhim Kohli, a father of three and grandfather of two. Leicestershire Police have arrested five children—two girls and a boy aged 12, and a boy and a girl aged 14—on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Mr. Kohli, described by neighbours as a fit and active man who loved spending time at his allotment, was assaulted while walking his dog near the park entrance on Bramble Way around 6:30 PM on Sunday, September 1. Despite being just moments away from the safety of his home, Mr Kohli sustained severe injuries in the attack and later died in the hospital.

His daughter told LeicestershireLive that he was only seconds from home when he was targeted by the group of young people, who fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Neighbor Deep Kaila, who had known Mr. Kohli for 35 years, expressed his shock and sorrow over the incident. “I’ve known him for 35 years, we were good friends. His family is devastated. He was a skinny, fit man who was always at the allotment across the road from his house. He has two boys and a daughter, all grown up, and two grandsons,” Kaila said.

Mr Kohli had retired many years ago after running a factory in Leicester that produced jumpers and cardigans. His wife is being comforted by their children—sons Baul and Varinder, and daughter Susan—following the tragic loss.

Leicestershire Police continue to investigate the incident, which has left the local community in shock. Officers are urging anyone with information about the attack to come forward as they work to piece together the events that led to Mr Kohli’s death.

The police have also referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact with the victim, although the nature of this contact has not been disclosed.

This incident has prompted widespread concern, and the local community is rallying to support Mr Kohli’s family during this difficult time.

Post Views: 27

social media2

Never miss another Breaking story again

 

You can sign up to get the latest news, top stories and exclusives sent straight to your WhatsApp from the UKNIP team.

WhatsApp
Instagram
Snapchat

To get stories sent to you, you need to already have WhatsApp. All you need to do is click this link and select ‘join community’

No one will be able to see who is signed up and no one can send messages except the UKNIP team. you can read your privacy policy notice.

Click here to join our WhatsApp community.

Follow UKNIP 

Facebook Twitter Youtube

READ NEXT:

Scum Bag targets OAP at the Tesco supermarket in Petersfield
UK Defence Secretary Urges Gratitude from Ukraine for Western Aid
Grays Men arrested after public order reports
A man has been charged under Section 61 of the Sexual Offences Act for administrating a substance with intent
A man who stockpiled dangerous chemicals has admitted to explosives offences, following an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command
Child Rushed to Hospital After Falling Unwell in Erith
Officers are seeking help to locate a pensioner missing from Dartford
Breaking

London’s Air Ambulance Lands in Beam Park After Stabbing Incident in Dagenham

Tributes Paid to Stephen McKie After Fatal Beccles Collision
Boy Hospitalised After Being Hit by Car in Dartford
Suspect Charged with Assaulting Police Officer in Canterbury Appears in Court
Crime scene still in place as three in hospital after Dartford triple stabbing
Police Appeal for Information After Brixton Shooting Leaves Man in Critical Condition
Former Metropolitan Police Officer Who Served with Wayne Couzens Charged Following IOPC Investigation
Breaking

Convicted Paedophile Behind O2 Arena Explosion Stunt Sparks Outrage Over Safety and Security in London

See who was locked up in August including murderers and far-right protesters
Three Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing
Charity Regulator Issues First-Ever Official Warning to Local Authority
Man Rushed to Hospital After Serious Crash in Croydon
Man in Dartford Seen Using Bolt Cutters to Remove Cycle Lock Outside Fairfield Leisure Centre
Two Teens Arrested in Connection with Oldbury Murder of 13-Year-Old Boy
Pilot Killed in Chesterfield Plane Crash as Emergency Services Urge Public to Avoid Area
Motorists Heading for Dover May Face ‘Car Stacking’ Sites Under New EU Entry Rules
Breaking

NHS Launches RSV Vaccination Program for Pregnant Women and Older Adults

Breaking

Sir Ian McKellen to Take Rest of Year Off Following Stage Fall

Couple Jailed for Four Years for Violent Disorder in Stoke-on-Trent
Surrey Police make referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after Three Children and Man Found Dead in Staines
Controlled Explosion on Film Set Causes Fire at Silvertown Tunnel Construction Site, Destroying Van
Explosions Near O2 Arena in Greenwich Spark Concern, Later Confirmed as Part of Filming Event
Major Explosion near Scrap Yard in Silvertown
First Pictures from Tragic Discovery in Staines: Bodies of Three Children and a Man Found in House
Single Post Template

Most Read

RECOMMENDED

Teenage Rapist Sentenced to 10 Years for Attacks on Four Girls
Arrest Made After ‘Serious Assault’ at Dagenham Pub on Wood Lane
Man Charged with Murder of Cheltenham Woman
Police Appeal for Information to Locate Missing Maidstone Teenager
RAC Celebrates Over 30 Years of Partnership with DAFaid, Marking 50 Years of Roadside Assistance
Police Search for Missing Teens Sommer, 14, and Joshua, 13, Believed to be Travelling Together
Breaking

Police Renew Appeal for Help in Locating Wanted Man Blade Neale

Breaking

Car Fire on M20 Near Ashford Extinguished by Fire Crews

Breaking

Major Disruption as Gravesend to Greenhithe Fibre Cable Cut on Galley Hill

Breaking

Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Man in Dartford

RECOMMENDED

Murder Investigation Launched Following Fatal Stabbing in Forest Gate
Triple Stabbing Incident on Spital Street, Dartford: Three Injured
Detectives Appeal for Witnesses Following Murder of Disabled Man in Clapton
Sol Bamba Former Premier League Defender Dies at 39
Six Israeli Hostages Confirmed Dead in Gaza, Bringing Grief and Anger Across Israel
Appeal After On-Duty Officer Injured in Collision with Car
Breaking

Two Charged with Murder in Gateshead Park Death

Breaking

Nine-Year-Old Girl Abducted in Queens; NYPD Seeks Public’s Help

Breaking

NHS Launches Workplace Health Checks to Combat Cardiovascular Disease

Breaking

DIY SOS Star Billy’s Car Stolen: Public Urged to Help Locate Vehicle

Breaking

Dartford Crossing to Undergo Series of Closures for Maintenance This Weekend

Breaking

Star of The Chase reveals EastEnders icon was nearly a Chaser

Breaking

Two Arrested Following Early Morning Incident in York City Centre

Breaking

16 Year Old Charged with Attempted Rape in Medway

Breaking

New TB Eradication Strategy Launched to End Badger Cull and Protect Farmers’ Livelihoods

Breaking

TK Maxx Recalls Karma Beauty Hair Dryer Brush Due to Burns Risk

Breaking

Police Appeal for Information on Escaped Prisoner

Breaking

Serving RGP Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault and Attempted Rape

Breaking

A man from Stoke-on-Trent who exploited vulnerable children for sexual gain has been jailed

Breaking

Serious Accident Closes Folkestone Road in Dover, Air Ambulance Deployed

Breaking

Public Urged to Help Locate Missing Man in Dartford

Breaking

Murder Investigation Launched Following Fatal Stabbing in Forest Gate

Breaking

Triple Stabbing Incident on Spital Street, Dartford: Three Injured

Breaking

Detectives Appeal for Witnesses Following Murder of Disabled Man in Clapton

Top Stories