A pensioner has been slapped with 47 charges after a major Met Police probe into decades-old sex crimes. The shocking allegations stretch from the late 1960s up to 2010, involving victims as young as eight.

Met Police Crack Down in International Sex Crimes Inquiry

The Metropolitan Police launched the investigation in November 2023 following reports of non-recent rape and serious sexual offences. The accused, Edward Sweeney, 84, from Welbeck Avenue, Sidcup, stands charged with multiple offences spanning locations in Sidcup, Kent, and overseas in Portugal, Turkey, and Hungary.

Man Faces Multiple Child Sex Charges

Three counts of rape of a child under 13

27 counts of indecent assault

Five counts of indecency with a child

Seven counts of sexual assault of a child

Five counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

These brutal charges involve nine men who were aged between eight and 14 when the alleged offences took place.

Support for Victims and Next Court Date

Sweeney will appear before Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 February. Specialist officers continue to support all victims who have come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at [email protected]. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.

Victims seeking help can reach out to the independent charity 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line for confidential support.