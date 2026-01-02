A pensioner has been slapped with 47 charges after a major Met Police probe into decades-old sex crimes. The shocking allegations stretch from the late 1960s up to 2010, involving victims as young as eight.
Met Police Crack Down in International Sex Crimes Inquiry
The Metropolitan Police launched the investigation in November 2023 following reports of non-recent rape and serious sexual offences. The accused, Edward Sweeney, 84, from Welbeck Avenue, Sidcup, stands charged with multiple offences spanning locations in Sidcup, Kent, and overseas in Portugal, Turkey, and Hungary.
Man Faces Multiple Child Sex Charges
- Three counts of rape of a child under 13
- 27 counts of indecent assault
- Five counts of indecency with a child
- Seven counts of sexual assault of a child
- Five counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity
These brutal charges involve nine men who were aged between eight and 14 when the alleged offences took place.
Support for Victims and Next Court Date
Sweeney will appear before Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 February. Specialist officers continue to support all victims who have come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at [email protected]. All reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.
Victims seeking help can reach out to the independent charity 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line for confidential support.