86-Year-Old Man Arrested Over 1993 Double Murder in South Wales

South Wales Police have arrested an 86-year-old man linked to the cold-blooded murders of Harry and Megan Tooze, a case that baffled investigators for over 30 years.

Couple Found Shot at Their Farmhouse

Harry, 64, and Megan, 67, were found dead from gunshot wounds at their Ty Ar y Waun farmhouse in Llanharry on July 26, 1993. The brutal killings shocked local communities and remained unsolved for decades.

Fresh Forensic Review Spurs Arrest

In 2023, police launched a detailed forensic review of the cold case. The breakthrough came today when detectives arrested the elderly suspect, who is now in custody as inquiries continue.

“While this arrest is a significant development, our enquiries are ongoing,” said Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis. “This case has affected many people over the years. We want answers to the unanswered questions about their deaths over 30 years on. Even now, I urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Police Appeal for Information

Anyone with details about Harry and Megan Tooze’s deaths should contact South Wales Police, quoting reference number 2300016841. Call 101 or visit the police website.

You can also get in touch anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Always ring 999 in an emergency.