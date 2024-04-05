UK News in Pictures

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several driving offences

Spain Holiday Warning: UK Tourists Advised to Bring Additional Documents to Airport

Four Charged After Police Attacks in Union Street, Hereford

Two jailed for 21 years for sexual offences against a child

Operation Brock Contraflow on M20 to be Lifted After Easter Getaway

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several driving offences

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several driving offences

The boy who cannot be named for legal reasons was arrested following a pursuit on 1 April (Mon).

He was arrested at around 11am in Weeford Road, #SuttonColdfield

He was charged with the following offences; failing to stop when directed by police, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.

The boy appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 2 April, where he was released on bail, and will next appear on 13 June.

