A 15-year-old boy has been charged with several driving offences

The boy who cannot be named for legal reasons was arrested following a pursuit on 1 April (Mon).
He was arrested at around 11am in Weeford Road, #SuttonColdfield
He was charged with the following offences; failing to stop when directed by police, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking.
The boy appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on 2 April, where he was released on bail, and will next appear on 13 June.