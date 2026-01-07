Fatal Stabbing on Grove Street

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stabbed Mr Onetufo in Grove Street on December 31 at 12.35pm. Emergency services found the victim lying in the street just before 12.30pm, but he was sadly pronounced dead at 1.10pm.

Deadly Dispute

Court heard the deadly attack followed an argument between the suspect and Mr Onetufo. The two were involved in an ongoing dispute before the horrific stabbing.

Heart-Piercing Wound

A post-mortem revealed Mr Onetufo suffered a deep stab wound, up to 18cm long, that penetrated his heart.

Court Dates Set

The 17-year-old appeared via video link from Feltham Young Offender Institution before Judge Mark Dennis KC at the Old Bailey today (January 7). A plea hearing is scheduled for March 26, with a provisional trial set to begin on September 14. The youth remains in custody awaiting trial.