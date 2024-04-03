A 30-year-old man has been charged following an investigation into shoplifting reports in Thanet

On Tuesday 2 April 2024, officers from the Thanet Neighbourhood Task Force arrested Dean Pemble, of no fixed address, who was later charged with 16 counts of shoplifting.

The counts relate to 13 thefts from a petrol station store in Garlinge between 1 November 2023 and 14 March 2024, where a combined total of £934 worth of items were reported stolen, including meat, alcohol, ready meals, and confectionery.

Mr Pemble was also charged with stealing protein powder worth £47 from a store in Enterprise Road, Margate on 17 November 2023, meat worth £46 from a supermarket in High Street, Broadstairs on 11 January 2024, and a pair of trainers and socks worth £65 from a shop in Broadstairs on 25 February 2024.

He was remanded to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 April.