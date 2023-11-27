A 37-year-old man has been charged with stealing hundreds of pounds worth of items from shops across Herne Bay

Between 13 November and 20 November 2023, it was reported that groceries, household items and other goods were stolen from supermarkets in Sea Street and Canterbury Road.

Candles were also allegedly stolen from a shop in Mortimer Street on 20 November.

Following an investigation by Canterbury’s Victim Based Crime Team, Josh Norton, of no fixed address, was arrested on Thursday 23 November and later charged with five counts of theft.

The suspect appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 25 November and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear before magistrates again on Wednesday 29 November.