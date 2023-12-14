A 38-year-old man has been arrested following a disturbance at a property in Snodland

Kent Police officers attended the residential address in Holborough Road at around 2.35pm on Thursday 14 December 2023 following an earlier allegation that a woman known to the suspect had been assaulted by him.

The man is reported to have acted in an aggressive and threatening manner towards the officers, who required support from armed patrols.

At around 8.10pm he exited the property and was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The officers also seized an air weapon from inside the address.

Enquiries into the original assault and subsequent alleged offences are ongoing.