A car-stop by officers patrolling in Ashford has led to the jailing of a drug dealer found with a large knife

Plain clothes police were driving along Wellesley Road on Thursday 28 September this year when they spotted a wanted man in a car.

The car was stopped and Ben Foad, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was arrested on recall to prison.

The vehicle was searched and a large knife, cash, phones and small amounts of cocaine and heroin were found.

Analysis of the phones showed messages offering heroin and crack cocaine for sale, and messages signed off ‘Ben’.

Foad was charged with and later admitted being concerned in supplying class A drugs and possession of a bladed article.

The 20-year-old, formerly of north London, appeared before Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 9 November and was jailed for four years.

Detective Constable Karl Shonhard, of Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, said: ‘The drugs sold by committed dealers like Foad lead to knock-on crime and anti-social behaviour in our communities.

‘The knife he had in the footwell of the car shows the violence, or threat of violence, which all too often goes hand in hand with drug supply and I am pleased the weapon, and its owner, are now off the streets of Kent.’