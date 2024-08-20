 A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a report that a child was bitten by a dog

A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a report that a child was bitten by a dog

A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating a report that a child was bitten by a dog

A Cctv Image Has Been Released By Officers Investigating A Report That A Child Was Bitten By A Dog

The incident happened on a bus in Sturry Road, Canterbury at around 7.40pm on Saturday 10 August 2024.

The dog is described as a black or brown Staffordshire terrier-type. The girl suffered cuts, which are not believed to be serious.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police have released an image of a man who may be able to assist the investigation.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/134407/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or complete their online form.

