A CCTV image of a man has been issued by officers investigating a reported assault in Dartford

They believe he may be able to assist their enquiries into an altercation in Shellbank Lane, Dartford, which happened on Tuesday 17 October at around 12.45pm.

Police were called to reports of two men seen causing criminal damage to a house. These men were alleged to have been armed with a scaffolding pole and a machete.

During the incident a third man was reported to have become involved in an altercation with the men before they left the area.

Following the incident officers arrested two men and a 14-year-old boy in connection with the disturbance.

The teenager and a man in his 60s, both from London, have since been released on bail until 15 January 2024.

Anyone who recognises the man should call 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/17784/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

• Richard Walsh, of High Street, Thornton Heath, Greater London, has since been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, possession of a bladed object in a public place and causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm and/or distress.

The 44-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 16 November.