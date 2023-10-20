A child sex offender who travelled from London to Strood to abuse a teenage boy has been jailed

Titoo Tahir of Chamberlayne Road, London, first spoke to the victim through social media where he made him believe he was between 15 and 17 years old.

On 11 September 2021 the 38-year-old met his victim at Strood Train Station before they both walked to a disused warehouse.

While inside the building Tahir sexually abused the boy and threatened to hurt his family if the teenager did not comply with his demands.

He also made him meet him the following day where he made the boy go back to the building where he committed further sexual offences against him. During the incidents, Tahir also gave the boy cash and told him to keep quiet.

A few days later his victim was able to disclose what had happened to him and Kent Police was called on 16 September.

Officers commenced an investigation and linked Tahir to the offences. He was already in prison within The Metropolitan Police area having committed similar offences.

Following enquiries, including obtaining DNA, mobile phone and CCTV evidence, Tahir was charged with seven sexual offences including three counts of inciting a boy aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He admitted all seven charges and was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 18 October.

He was jailed for six and a half years and upon release will remain on licence for four years.

He was previously jailed on 15 October for similar offences committed in Bromley where he was sentenced to four years and one month in jail. He will serve both sentences concurrently.

The judge also handed him an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and he was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Investigating officer Luke Grimmett of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘Tahir used social media platforms to groom his victim and build up a level of trust before they both met.

‘At this point Tahir made the teenager walk to an isolated building in order to sexually assault the boy. He threatened the victim and told him he would harm his family if the boy didn’t do what he told him to do.

‘Tahir was calculated in his approach and specifically targeted a young, vulnerable person.

‘His sentence is lengthy and reflects his dangerous character. I want to commend the bravery of the young boy who reported Tahir’s offending which ensured he was apprehended and faced the consequences of his crimes.’

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Lloyd from The Metropolitan Police’s Online Child Abuse and Exploitation team said: ‘Working collaboratively with Kent Police has ensured Tahir received a further custodial sentence. We know he targeted multiple children online and sadly this has led to these offences and trauma for many other children.

‘If you believe your child has been a victim of online grooming you are encouraged to report this to police.’