A cocaine dealer has been jailed after he sought to avoid arrest by running from officers in Minster-on-Sea

On 23 June 2023, constables from Kent Police’s Proactive Targeting Team saw Andrew Saunders standing next to his moped in Haywood Avenue. On spotting the patrol, Saunders attempted to run from the scene but fell over and was arrested.

A bag containing a solid block of cocaine was recovered from the ground next to the bike, along with two mobile phones and a further 10 bags of cocaine. When one of the phones was checked it was found to contain text messages concerning the supply of class A drugs. Investigators established Saunders, of Camelia Road, Minster-on-Sea, had been supplying cocaine since 5 August 2022.

screenshot 2023 11 06 at 16.49.10

The seized drugs were estimated to have a street value of between £3,580 and £6,860. He was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Friday 3 November, the 27-year-old was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson said: ‘Saunders was undoubtedly a very busy dealer who was supplying drugs to the local users and making a considerable profit.

‘These criminals prey on the most vulnerable and bring nothing but misery to communities, that suffer from the offending associated with those funding an addiction to drugs. Saunders is now starting a prison sentence and this should serve as a warning to anyone who is considering following his example.’