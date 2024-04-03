UK News in Pictures

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him

A criminal who conspired to launder money from victims of fraud has been jailed for five years

Recall on Cavius 4002 / CV4002 Carbon Monoxide Alarm

PC Mahad Abdalla, Featured in BBC Documentary, Suspended from Duty

BBC Radio 2’s Love Songs is undergoing a significant transition following the passing of longtime host Steve Wright earlier this year

A county line dealer is starting a prison sentence after Tunbridge Wells officers arrested him

He was spotted parked in Victoria Road by proactive officers who approached the vehicle and, due to his behaviour, detained him for a search.

The officers located 27 cocaine deals in a drawstring bag, £70 in cash and a mobile phone. He was taken into custody and later charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property (namely the seized cash). Bilali, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Tuesday 2 April 2024, the 27-year-old was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Gentry, of West Kent CID, said: ‘This dealer had a significant number of cocaine deals that he no doubt hoped to sell for a considerable profit whilst in Tunbridge Wells.

‘Our local patrols are deployed in marked and unmarked vehicles and they are quick to spot anyone who is acting suspiciously, as Bilali found to his cost. Our message to other dealers who seek to travel into Kent is clear; it is not a matter of if you will be arrested, but when.’

