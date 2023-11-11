A County Lines drug dealer has been jailed for his role in the supply of illegal drugs in Northwich, Cheshire

James Walker, 26, of Sturdee Road, Liverpool, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 9 November where he was sentenced to three years and eight months.

Detectives from Operation Toxic, Merseyside’s County Lines Team, launched an investigation into 26-year-old Walker after he was identified as the controller of the ‘Kyle’ line, which facilitated the sale of heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool into Northwich.

On 25 July, a warrant was executed at Walker’s address which led to mobile phones and drug paraphernalia being recovered. The mobile phone contained messages advertising the sale of Class A drugs.

Walker was charged with being concerned in making an offer to supply Class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine) between October 2022 and July 2023 and pleaded guilty.

Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Gary Stratton said: “Following a thorough investigation, detectives discovered that Walker was the controller of the Kyle line, which was supplying drugs from Liverpool to Northwich.

“This investigation forms part of our ongoing work to tackle serious organised crime, close county lines and target those who are involved in the large-scale supply of drugs across Merseyside and into other areas.

“We have closed thousands of county lines since 2019, and our work is ongoing as we continue to disrupt criminal activities of those involved in serious organised crime in Merseyside.

“Information from the public is vital if we are to breakdown the organised crime groups who bring misery to our streets, and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward.”

Operation Toxic is part of Project Medusa – a Merseyside-led initiative set up to tackle County Lines drug dealing and child criminal exploitation across the country.

Since 2019, Project Medusa officers have closed 1,101 county lines; arrested 2,421 people for various offences including drug supply, firearms offences and money laundering; and identified 1,256 vulnerable adults and children who have been referred to safeguarding services.

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, call Merseyside Police on 101 or DM @MerpolCC. Always contact 999 if a crime is in progress.