A couple who damaged a public defibrillator in Buxted have been sentenced at court

Police were called to Framfield Road in Buxted on Sunday, 13 June, 2021, to reports a defibrillator outside Buxted Football Club had been destroyed overnight.

CCTV from the scene showed Harrison O’Doherty, 23, and Lucy Russell, 21, both of High Street in Polegate, throwing, kicking and spitting on the defibrillator.

Both were arrested and subsequently charged with criminal damage. O’Doherty was also charged with possession of a Class B drug (cannabis) in relation to a separate incident.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 November, both pleaded guilty to all charges and were given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

They were also ordered to pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £95 and to pay £500 compensation to South East Coast Ambulance Service.