A cyclist who died following a collision in Watermead Way last month has been named

Sixty-seven-year-old Hari Narayan died following a collision involving a grey Audi A4 and his pushbike on the slip road for Red Hill Circle shortly before 7pm on Monday 16 October.

In a statement, Mr Narayan’s family said: “Hari was a dear friend to many – a loving father and devoted grandfather. He was a dedicated family man.

“He was an inspirational member of the Fijian community who was readily available to support family or friends in need. He was always joking and making others smile through his infectious laughter and childlike humour.

“Life won’t be the same without him and we’d like to thank all our friends and family near and far for their kind words and support during these difficult times.”

[image: Hari Narayan 2 – family supplied.jpg]

*Hari Narayan*

An investigation into the collision is continuing and detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are asking anyone who can help to come forward.

You can pass on information by visiting www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ <eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.leics.police.uk%2Fro%2Freport%2Frti%2Frti-beta-2.1%2Freport-a-road-traffic-incident%2F&data=05%7C01%7CCorporate.Communications%40leics….> and quoting reference 23*644331.

Alternatively call 101.

[image: Hari Narayan 1 – family supplied.jpg]

*Hari Narayan*

