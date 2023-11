Kieran Wheeler, 26, of Oakhurst, Swindon, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on November 14 after he pleaded guilty to the following offences: •Failing to provide a specimen for analysis •Driving whilst disqualified •Driving without insurance •Obstruct police •Breaching suspended sentence x 2 •Fail to stop x 2 He was also given a two year driving ban plus an extension period of six months and ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.