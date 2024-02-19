Liam Middle, of Welland Avenue, Chelmsford, made his victim fear for their life over ten years. At the end of 2023, Middle’s behaviour escalated even further and he threatened her with a sledgehammer.

After these incidents, 40-year-old Middle continued to harass her and send her threats that he would kill her.

Despite sending more than 1,500 messages specifically telling him to ‘go away’ and to ‘leave her alone’, Middle persistently stalked and harassed her.

Middle was arrested on 26 January 2024 and later charged with making threats to kill, stalking, malicious communications, as well as breaching a non-molestation order.

He pleaded guilty and on Tuesday 13 February was sentenced to three years imprisonment, as well as an indefinite restraining order against the complainant in the case.