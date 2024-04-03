UK News in Pictures

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

A drug dealer has been convicted of murder after police linked him to a vehicle abandoned at the scene

screenshot 2024 04 03 at 18.33.49



David Odunuga stabbed Brian Edwards three times following an argument between the pair near Finsbury Park on 19 September 2023.


An investigation was launched after emergency services were called at 44am when 53-year-old Brian was found injured outside his house in Tollington Park, N4. He died a short time later.

Detectives spoke with two of his friends who had been at his house throughout the night. They said he had gone outside to meet a drug dealer and had heard Brian shouting for help. Neighbours informed officers there was arguing, the suspect was wearing a mask and had been rummaging in a silver vehicle left at the scene.

screenshot 2024 04 03 at 18.35.08



Detectives were able to link the silver BMW X5 to Odunuga by false details and addresses provided on insurance and registration documents. Their suspicion that Odunuga was the suspect was strengthened following the recovery of a car key for the BMW that scientists confirmed had his DNA on it.

Further analysis of his car’s movements on the night of the attack and his mobile phone data also linked him to the crime. Extensive CCTV trawls were completed to track the offender to locations, one being the vicinity of a family address and where the victim’s phone was later found discarded.

Odunuga was arrested at his home in Brentwood in Essex on 22 September 2023 following a joint operation between officers from the Met and Essex Police. A black balaclava and a large knife sheath were found inside another vehicle owned at the time by Odunuga.

During the trial, Odunuga admitted having changed his name by deed poll to allow him to obtain a driving licence and passport used to evade prosecution for traffic offences and circumvent being disqualified from driving. He claimed that a drug dealer took his vehicle from him as part of a drug debt hours before the stabbing of Brian and denied his presence or committing the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Carberry, who led the investigation, said: “This case is a stark reminder of the devastation drugs cause to communities across London. It should also act as a warning to those habitually carrying knives and engaging in serious violence that every effort will be made to identify and prosecute you, to ensure other families and communities do not have to feel the pain and loss that Brian’s family currently do.

David Odunuga, 33, of Rollason Way, Brentwood, was found guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 3 April.

He will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 4 April.

