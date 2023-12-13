A drug dealer who had been on the run for nearly three years is going back to prison after being caught by police in Welwyn Hatfield

Louis Okai, aged 41, had absconded from prison in December 2020 whilst serving a nine-year sentence for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Officers from the proactive Operation Scorpion team stopped him cycling in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City at around 11am on Wednesday 1 November.

A search resulted in them seizing 62 wraps of crack and 26 wraps of heroin along with a large quantity of cash.

Okai was arrested and later in custody, it was found that he had provided false details. Officers uncovered his real identity and he was charged with two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and escaping from lawful custody.

Okai was remanded in custody and he pleaded guilty to the offences on Thursday 30 November.

He was handed a four-year and two-month sentence to be served after he finished the rest of his 21 month sentence that he had been serving for other drug offences.