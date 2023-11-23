A drug dealer who tried to hide cocaine and heroin between his buttocks has been jailed.

Officers spotted Hadyn Cannon, 29, cycling towards a group of known drug users in Cubitt Way, Peterborough, at about 1.45pm on 9 August. The Neighbourhood Support Team officers, who were on plain-clothed patrols in the area, intervened and Cannon was seen putting a package in his underwear. He was arrested and taken into custody, where he refused to cooperate with a strip search. However, he complied the following morning when officers discovering a package containing 17 wraps of heroin and 17 of cocaine between his buttocks. The drugs were tested and valued at £340. Cannon, of no known address, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin. On Friday (17 November) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 31 months.