A drugs gang responsible for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Southampton have been jailed for a total of almost 20 years

Known as the Zee network, the Organised Crime Group operated between March 2022 and January 2023, primarily in the Newtown area of Southampton.

Appearing at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 7 December), the group’s leader Daniel Mahmood and key player Daniel Baker were jailed for their part in the drug line.

Mahmood, 29, of Argyle Road was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison while Baker, 28, also of Argyle Road was sentenced to five and a half years.

Meanwhile, Paul Moschakis, 39, of Northam Road and Thomas Jennings Joyce, 29, of Derby Road, were both sentenced to three years and four months and two years and eight months respectively for their involvement.

All four had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

A fifth person, Lorraine Smith, 37, of The Avenue, also pleaded guilty to the same offences and is to be sentenced at a later date.