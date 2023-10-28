A drugs ring which supplied cocaine and heroin has been crushed after the gang were locked up for more than 30 years

Shaun Ali and Jermaine Lewis were at the heart of the illegal operation which was exposed after we analysed phone records. We acted on information and executed a series of warrants in Birmingham, Walsall and the outskirts of Wolverhampton during a County Lines Intensification Week in March. Ali and Lewis were arrested alongside Anil Ali and Pace Lewis, the latter pair working underneath the two ringleaders in the supply network. Anil Ali ran a street dealing line in Walsall and would return a percentage of the profits, while Pace Lewis was in debt to Shaun Ali and Jermaine Lewis and was completing deals to repay them. Phone records showed the contact between them and our further enquiries established all four were involved in the illegal empire running across the West Midlands. They each pleaded guilty to the supply of Class A drugs and were sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday (20 October). Shaun Ali, Jermaine Lewis and Pace Lewis also admitted supplying cannabis. •Shaun Ali, 30, of Old Stafford Road, Cross Green, was jailed for nine years •Jermaine Lewis, 30, Sherlock Street, Birmingham, was jailed for nine years •Pace Lewis, 23, Brewster Street Walsall, was jailed for eight years and four months •Anil Ali, 29, of Kent Street, Walsall, was jailed for six years