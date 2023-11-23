A fast-time response by officers to reports of gunshots has led to a guilty plea at court

On Tuesday, 17 October, police responded to a firearm discharge in Hendon and carried out a search of the local area. A short time later they arrested 46-year-old Faruk Ismail at a nearby address in connection with the incident and took him into custody.

*Detective Inspector Marcus Jones, from the Specialist Crime Command, said:* “The response by officers – who attended reports of a shooting, without knowing what they might face – resulted in Ismail being detained as quickly as possible.

“This effort, and the subsequent investigation by my team, left him with no other choice but to plead guilty.

“We know that this incident caused a lot of concern in the local area and I hope that this swift conviction will reassure the community, as well as highlighting how seriously we take these matters.”

Faruk Ismail, 46 of Brent Street, NW4 pleaded guilty at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday, 16 November to possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will appear in custody for sentencing on 17 January 2024.

An investigation was launched after police were called to Brent Street, NW4, at about 21:10hrs on Tuesday, 17 October to reports of a firearm being discharged. There were no reported injuries.

Ismail was located at an address on the same road. Inside, officers also found an imitation firearm.