A former Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted following a swift investigation into messages sent on WhatsApp

Michael Chadwell, 62, of Liss, Hampshire, appeared at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Monday 6 November, where he was found guilty of one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages.

Five other former officers who were in the same WhatsApp group had previously pleaded guilty to related offences.

All six retired between 2001 and 2015.

All of the officers are due to appear at the same court for sentencing on Friday, 8 December.

Commander James Harman, who leads the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, said:

“As soon as we were made aware of the allegations we launched an investigation which resulted in these former officers being identified, charged and convicted.

The content of these messages is appalling and criminal. These messages will disgust the public, and will also disgust my colleagues across the Metropolitan Police.

“No serving police officers were members of the group. However, given these individuals once served as police officers, we recognise that this case may reflect negatively on the Met and impact upon public confidence in policing.

“However, this case also demonstrates our determination to take all allegations of misconduct seriously, to investigate those reports thoroughly and to bring criminal charges against individuals wherever justified.”

The five other officers appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in September, where they pleaded guilty to 19 offences under Section 127(1) (a) of the Communications Act 2003.

Peter Booth, 66, of Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire pleaded guilty to four counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in April 2001.

Robert Lewis, 62, of Camberley, Surrey pleaded guilty to eight counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in May 2015.

Anthony Elsom, 67, of Bournemouth, Dorset pleaded guilty to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in May 2012.

Alan Hall, 65, of Stowmarket, Suffolk pleaded guilty to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in June 2015.

Trevor Lewton, 65, of Swansea has been charged with one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in August 2009.

They served in various parts of the Met throughout their careers but all spent time in the Diplomatic Protection Group, now known as the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.